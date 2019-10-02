Liberal Development Models for Emerging Economies Nourish Poverty, Migration - Putin

(@imziishan)

Development strategies in emerging economies will better reach their aim if implemented within the World Trade Organization framework, otherwise they only cultivate extreme poverty in developing countries and trigger the subsequent migration of people to the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday

"It would be better to invest money in emerging economies. Stop continuously reproducing poverty there. Let's advance the processes within the World Trade Organization. Stop subsidizing the agriculture of Western countries, open our markets to the agricultural products of developing countries, invest necessary resources [in their economies], give people the opportunity to work in their homeland, stay there, earn money, and feed their families," Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

In addition to migration, the existing strategies cause the domestic populations in the developing countries to radicalize and adopt extremist views, the Russian leader added.

"You don't want that? Then you will get migrants. The liberal model does not make it possible to stop this flow. Well, dinner is served the discontent of the local population, the growth of extreme views and right-wing movements. This is what I was taking about. And I stand by this point of view," Putin said.

The international Russian Energy Week forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.