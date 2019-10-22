Liberal Party of Canada Has 38.6% as Preliminary Data From Over 200 Districts Comes In

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada is ahead in the national elections and has secured victory in 120 districts, preliminary data from the Commissioner of Canada Elections shows.

The Liberal Party has 38.6 percent, while the Conservative Party of Canada is second with 30.

6 percent of the votes, with preliminary data from 244 electoral districts having come in.

Trudeau's party is leading in 120 districts, while the Conservative Party has won in 91 districts.

A party needs to win in 170 out of 338 electoral districts in order to win in Canada's national elections.

A poll by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has predicted that the Monday elections would result in a minority government, with support for the two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals, below 33 percent.