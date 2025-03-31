Liberal PM Carney Takes Lead Four Weeks Before Canada Vote
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four weeks before Canadians vote in a general election where threats by US President Donald Trump have taken center stage, Mark Carney has led a Liberal resurgence to take the lead in polls over his main rival, Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
Since coming to office in January, the US leader has threatened the Canadian economy with high tariffs and repeatedly called for the country to surrender its sovereignty and become a part of the United States.
Experts agree that the main question facing Canadians when they cast their ballot on April 28 will be who -- current Prime Minister Carney or Poilievre -- can push back against Trump.
"The economy is the biggest issue for me in this election, including the whole free trade thing with the United States," Ottawa voter Carol Salemi told AFP.
"We need some sort of negotiation (with the US) and we need a strong leader to do that," she said.
Danielle Varga, 22, echoed that viewpoint, saying Canada needs "someone that's strong against America. It feels like everyone's on that same page, which is good."
At the moment, former central banker and political novice Carney, who took over from Justin Trudeau as PM in mid-March, appears to fit the bill.
The 60-year-old has taken the country by storm, completely reversing the fortunes of the Liberals who under a beleaguered Trudeau were headed for an electoral wipeout.
He is now leading in the polls and, observers say, has a good chance of forming a majority government.
"This is the most important election of our lifetime," Carney told campaign volunteers in Ottawa on Saturday. "It's critical in redefining our relationship with the United States (and) redefining our economy on our own terms."
Carney interrupted his campaign this week after Trump announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on car imports, coming on the heels of levies on steel and aluminum.
Trump said he had an "extremely productive" first call with Carney on Friday, adding that the two leaders "agree on many things."
That was a stark change in tone from a US president whose dealings with Trudeau had been frosty, and it was immediately picked up on north of the border.
- 'Exceptional time for Canada' -
Conservative leader Poilievre launched his campaign with an emphasis on tax cuts, affordable housing and development of Canada's resource riches.
The 45-year-old career politician has sought to dispel comparisons with Trump -- both right-wing populists -- that have dimmed his appeal in Canada.
"President Trump has said he wants the Liberals back in power. We know why, because they will keep Canada weak and keep our investment flowing out of this country, to the US," he said at a campaign stop in Toronto on Sunday.
Other parties such as Jagmeet Singh's leftist New Democratic Party and the separatist Bloc Quebecois led by Yves-Francois Blanchet have struggled to be heard, as voters focus on the two frontrunners in this time of crisis.
"This is truly an exceptional time for Canada," said Ottawa University politics professor Genevieve Tellier, adding: "Canada is looking for a savior."
In a sign of the tensions, Carney declared on Thursday after Trump's latest tariffs announcement that the era of deep economic, security and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over."
Tellier said Carney's "firm tone" and explanation that "relations with the United States would never be the same again" seem to be resonating with voters.
Those remarks have "captured the current mood in Canada," she said.
Voters are turning to Carney because "they want security and a reassuring figure in times of crisis," added Daniel Beland of McGill University in Montreal.
In a country of 41 million people, 343 seats are at stake in this year's snap election. The party that wins a majority will form the next government, and its leader will become prime minister.
If no party gains a clear majority, the party with the most seats will be invited to attempt to form a coalition government with the help of smaller parties.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Miami Open result1 second ago
-
UK imposes travel permit on Europeans from Wednesday5 seconds ago
-
Liberal PM Carney takes lead four weeks before Canada vote12 seconds ago
-
Mitchell magic as Cavs down Clippers to bag 60th win10 minutes ago
-
Guinea-Bissau's under-fire leader who dodged coups10 minutes ago
-
Prayers and tears for Eid in quake-hit Mandalay10 minutes ago
-
Kim Hyo-joo tops Vu in playoff to win LPGA Ford Championship10 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads big losses in Asian markets as gold hits record10 minutes ago
-
UK hosts major talks to tackle 'vile' trade in migrants20 minutes ago
-
Cost of living woes fuelling fake medicine demand in Nigeria40 minutes ago
-
French chefs await new Michelin guide40 minutes ago
-
Mitchell magic as Cavs bag 60th win, Pistons and T'Wolves brawl1 hour ago