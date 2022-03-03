UrduPoint.com

Liberal Russian TV Dozhd Halts Broadcasts Over Ukraine Ban

Liberal Russian TV Dozhd said Thursday it was stopping work temporarily after being ordered to close by authorities for its broadcasts on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Liberal Russian tv Dozhd said Thursday it was stopping work temporarily after being ordered to close by authorities for its broadcasts on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work," the network's CEO Natalia Sindeyeva wrote on social media.

