SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The Kherson Region, which has been taken under control of the Russian military in the course of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, will seek to become a part of Russia, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the region's civil-military administration, has told Sputnik.

"We intend to live as part of the Russian Federation and will be something close to Crimea in terms of the pace of development.

The region will seek to become a subject of the Russian Federation. No one will be forced to do anything; however, the native Russian lands must return to their historical course of culture and values," Stremousov said.

He noted that the region's authorities would be ready to address the issue of the region's inclusion in Russia should the necessity arise.

"If necessary, we are ready to address, but we already fully cooperate and feel ourselves all-in-one-piece with other Russia's regions," Stremousov added.