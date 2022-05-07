UrduPoint.com

Liberated Kherson Region In Ukraine Seeks To Become Russia's Region - Local Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Liberated Kherson Region in Ukraine Seeks to Become Russia's Region - Local Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The Kherson Region, which has been taken under control of the Russian military in the course of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, will seek to become a part of Russia, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the region's civil-military administration, has told Sputnik.

"We intend to live as part of the Russian Federation and will be something close to Crimea in terms of the pace of development.

The region will seek to become a subject of the Russian Federation. No one will be forced to do anything; however, the native Russian lands must return to their historical course of culture and values," Stremousov said.

He noted that the region's authorities would be ready to address the issue of the region's inclusion in Russia should the necessity arise.

"If necessary, we are ready to address, but we already fully cooperate and feel ourselves all-in-one-piece with other Russia's regions," Stremousov added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

4 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

4 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

4 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

4 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.