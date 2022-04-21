Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold Referendum - Interim Administration Head

After stabilization of the situation in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, a referendum or a poll of citizens on the political future of the region may be held, the head of the interim civil administration of the Kharkiv region's liberated territories, Vitaly Ganchev, told Sputnik

SVATOVE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) After stabilization of the situation in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, a referendum or a poll of citizens on the political future of the region may be held, the head of the interim civil administration of the Kharkiv region's liberated territories, Vitaly Ganchev, told Sputnik.

"You do realize that in a democratic society, the population makes a choice first. Therefore, I think, when the entire territory is denazified and liberated, then it will be decided to hold a poll, a referendum, and then we will make a decision," Ganchev said.

The terms "new Ukraine" and "that (old) Ukraine" have taken root among the population, he said.

"This is not a political terminology," Ganchev continued, saying that local people told him they do not want to live in "a Ukraine controlled by nationalists who grabbed power through a coup, with the help of Western patrons."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.