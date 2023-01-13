Liberation Of Soledar Completed On January 12 - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The liberation of the city of Soledar from Ukrainian troops was completed on the evening of January 12, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The liberation of the city of Soledar, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive actions in the Donetsk region, was completed on the evening of January 12," the ministry said.