Liberation of Soledar Paves Way to Cutting Off Supply of Kiev Troops in Bakhmut - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Taking control of the city of Soledar by the Russian armed forces makes it possible to cut off the supply of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and then encircle them, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The establishment of full control over Soledar allows cutting off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in the southwestern city of Artyomovsk, and then blocking and encircling the units of the Ukrainian armed forces remaining in it," the ministry said in a statement.