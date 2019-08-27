Liberia ex-central bank officials plead not guilty in graft scandal

(@imziishan)

Five former Liberian central bank officials, including an ex-president's son, have pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and "economic sabotage" in a scandal over millions of dollars of newly printed cash

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Five former Liberian central bank officials, including an ex-president's son, have pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and "economic sabotage" in a scandal over millions of dollars of newly printed cash.

A court in Monrovia, the capital of the impoverished West African country, said the group -- accused of printing surplus banknotes worth 2.6 billion Liberian dollars ($16.3 million, 14.4 million euros) without authorisation -- all asserted their innocence on Monday.

Liberia's President George Weah vowed to tackle corruption when he came to office in January 2018, but has recently faced protests from citizens angry about graft, living standards and spiralling inflation.

The Central Bank of Liberia is at the centre of a probe into the cash -- materialised between 2016 and 2018 -- which prosecutors say the ex-officials cannot account for.

Charles Sirleaf, son of former president and central bank chief Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is among the five indicted on charges that also include criminal conspiracy.