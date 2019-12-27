UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liberia-Flagged Cargo Vessel Collides With Bollard On Bosphorus In Istanbul - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

Liberia-Flagged Cargo Vessel Collides With Bollard on Bosphorus in Istanbul - Reports

A Liberia-flagged cargo vessel on Friday crashed into a bollard in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, media has reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) A Liberia-flagged cargo vessel on Friday crashed into a bollard in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, media has reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the vessel named the Songa Iridium departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa and ran ashore in the Rumeli Hisarı district.

Given a strong stream, the vessel lost rudder control and ran into a bollard.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the incident. Coastal security boats have arrived at the scene.

The incident comes amid Turkey's plans to construct an alternative strait, dubbed the Istanbul Canal project, which would link the Marmara Sea with the Black Sea.

The project, initially presented in 2011, was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 12 with the aim to eliminate the threat of environmental and man-made disasters on the Bosporus Strait, which has witnessed about 100 deaths and the leakage of 108,000 tonnes of oil in six major accidents since the 1960s.

The ultimate goal of the waterway is to decrease traffic at the Bosporus Strait. The 28-mile long canal is planned to be built to the west of Istanbul and could boost shipping traffic by up to 160 vessels per day.

Related Topics

Turkey Oil Traffic Istanbul Odessa Tayyip Erdogan December Media From

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) gets read ..

3 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

25 new seed varieties approved in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 to start operation in Bajaur soon

1 minute ago

ICCI calls for development of industrial areas to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.