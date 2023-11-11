Liberia football legend faces tight run-off to stay president

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Liberians vote for a new president on Tuesday in a tight run-off between President George Weah, an ex-international football star, and political veteran Joseph Boakai.

The United Nations has urged all parties "to contribute to a peaceful environment", in the first elections since peacekeepers left the civil war-ravaged West African country.

Weah, 57, and Boakai, 78, finished neck and neck in the first round of voting on October 10. Neither could get an absolute majority.

Campaigning for the run-off has been low-key, with each side scrambling to secure endorsements from the 18 contenders who lost in the first round.

Observers anticipate a close fought rematch of the 2017 second round when Weah easily beat Boakai with 61.5 percent against 38.5 percent.

Weah was only marginally ahead last month, with 43.83 percent to Boakai's 43.44 percent.

"The run-off between Boakai and Weah will be very tight," Lawrence Yealue, who runs the civil society group Accountability Lab Liberia, said.

Weah entered politics after a career as a striker for top-flight European teams and is popular among Liberia's largely young population.

He is the only African to win football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, in 1995.

Raised in the Monrovia slums, he was largely absent from Liberia during the 1989-2003 civil wars which left more than 250,000 people dead.

Some voters complain he has failed to tackle corruption and improve life for the poorest amid rising prices and shortages of basic necessities.

"Our economic system has broken down, the sellers are more than the buyers. Our health facilities have broken down, our educational system has broken down," Shad Foster, 33, from Monrovia's Duazon neighbourhood, told AFP.

If Weah wins a second term, he said he feared that "things will be worse".