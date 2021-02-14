UrduPoint.com
Liberia On Alert For Ebola After Neighboring Guinea Reports Outbreak - President

Sun 14th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Liberia has put health agencies on alert in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in neighboring Guinea, President George Weah announced Sunday.

"The President's instruction is intended to ensure Liberia acts proactively to avoid any epidemic situation, the kind the country witnessed in 2014," a press release read.

This comes a day after Guinean Health Minister Remy Lamah said that four people had died from the hemorrhagic fever in the town of Gouecke, close to Liberia's northeastern border.

The Liberian president assured the public that no case of Ebola had been found in the country and that his government was doing everything to protect the people from the virus.

Ebola can spread when people come into contact with infected blood and other body fluids. The disease is often fatal when left untreated.

Liberia saw the world's longest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in 2014. More than 4,800 people died over the span of a year, with 300 to 400 new cases reported every week at the height of the epidemic.

