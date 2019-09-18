UrduPoint.com
Liberia School Fire Kills At Least 26 Children: Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

A fire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia overnight killed at least 26 children and two teachers, the president's office said Wednesday

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A fire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia overnight killed at least 26 children and two teachers, the president's office said Wednesday.

Emergency services had told President George Weah 28 people had died, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh told AFP, as the president visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital.

More Stories From World

