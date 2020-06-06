UrduPoint.com
Liberia Set To Ease Virus Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:39 PM

Liberia has made good progress in containing the spread of coronavirus and will open its international airport and hotels on June 21, the government said

A state of emergency that was declared in April and due to expire on June 9 would not be renewed, President George Weah said in a statement.

Restrictions such as a night-time curfew would remain in place, though it would start later, according to the statement released on Friday.

As with other poor countries in the region, there were fears that the West African nation of some 4.

8 million people would not have been able to handle a large outbreak.

The country was badly hit during the 2014-16 Ebola crisis, which killed more than 4,800 people in the country.

However, it has so far recorded only 334 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from coronavirus.

Footballer-turned-president Weah said the strides made in Liberia along with "developments in other countries" meant there was no need to extend emergency legislation.

