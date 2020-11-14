UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liberian-Flagged Boat Supposedly Hijacked By Pirates In Gulf Of Guinea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Liberian-Flagged Boat Supposedly Hijacked by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Dryad Global maritime security company reported on Friday a possible piracy hijacking incident in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the report, a Liberian-flagged heavy load carrier, named ZHEN HUA 7, could have been attacked while passing 78 nautical miles off the coast of Sao Tome and Principe, a coastal country in central-west Africa.

From what is known at the time of the writing, some crew members are considered missing. Their nationality has not been specified.

Related Topics

Africa Company Sao Tome And Principe Guinea

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

1 hour ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

1 hour ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charged'Affaires to protes ..

35 minutes ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

1 hour ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.