Liberian-Flagged Boat Supposedly Hijacked by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Dryad Global maritime security company reported on Friday a possible piracy hijacking incident in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the report, a Liberian-flagged heavy load carrier, named ZHEN HUA 7, could have been attacked while passing 78 nautical miles off the coast of Sao Tome and Principe, a coastal country in central-west Africa.

From what is known at the time of the writing, some crew members are considered missing. Their nationality has not been specified.