Liberian Foreign Minister Expects Economic Ties With Russia to Surge After Sochi Summit

Liberian Foreign Minister Gbehzongar Findlay told Sputnik on Wednesday that his expectations from the Russia-Africa Summit are high and that Russian and Liberian businesses are likely to strike a good relationship by the time the event is over

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Liberian Foreign Minister Gbehzongar Findlay told Sputnik on Wednesday that his expectations from the Russia-Africa Summit are high and that Russian and Liberian businesses are likely to strike a good relationship by the time the event is over.

"We hope that something concrete will happen. It's a phase of its kind. Expectations are high, we are sure at a time we leave Russia Russian companies will be interested in African countries and African companies will be interested in Russian companies. The bilateral relationship will be better," he said.

According to the minister, Liberia's priority is to improve both political and economic ties with Russia.

"Liberia interest right now we are looking at economic investment in the agriculture sector, the mining sector, forestry sectors.

We are open for business and we'll see if we can get some investors that would express interest� in Liberia so that Liberia and those companies from Russia could benefit," he said, adding that while there is no military cooperation between Liberia and Russia, the priority at the moment is to strengthen bilateral relations politically.

The two-day Russia-Africa Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, started in Sochi on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations will be represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others will send their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.