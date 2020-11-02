UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liberian Govt Worker Self-immolates Over Unpaid Salary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Liberian govt worker self-immolates over unpaid salary

A Liberian government worker immolated himself in the capital Monrovia on Monday, two witnesses and local media said, in an apparent protest over an unpaid salary

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A Liberian government worker immolated himself in the capital Monrovia on Monday, two witnesses and local media said, in an apparent protest over an unpaid salary.

Leroy Archie Ponpon -- who works at Liberia's Temple of Justice, which houses the Supreme Court -- set himself on fire outside his workplace after weeks of protesting at delayed pay, one of his colleagues told AFP.

"Since last year, October, we have not received salary from the office. So we are talking about one year," said Ponpon's colleague, who declined to be named.

The colleague added that protests began in September and that Ponpon was part of a group of about 30 employees who staged a sit-in, all of whom were subsequently suspended.

Liberia's justice ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Amadou Seedebe, 34, a bystander who also witnessed the immolation, said that Ponpon had been taken to hospital but that his condition was serious. Local press also reported that he is currently receiving treatment.

Liberia is a poor nation decimated by back-to-back civil wars from 1989 to 2003 and West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola crisis.

Continuing economic woes including rampant inflation and fuel shortages have led to protests against President George Weah, a former international footballer.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Protest Supreme Court Poor Liberia Monrovia George Temple September October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really l ..

6 minutes ago

CDA intensifies anti-encroachment drive

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

16 minutes ago

World equities climb on eve of US election

8 minutes ago

Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Busine ..

8 minutes ago

Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia 'massacre': na ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.