Buchanan, Liberia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Liberian police said on Wednesday that the "main suspect" in the 2020 murder of a German businessman near the country's third-largest city Buchanan has been arrested.

Juergen Schedema, who had been working in the West African state, was shot dead in his home on January 22 last year in circumstances that remain murky.

Linda Schedema, the murder victim's wife, told reporters after the incident that she had heard gun shots as she was returning to her home at around midnight.

She also said that the killers had not robbed her husband of cash that he had been carrying.

Patrick Sudue, the inspector general of Liberia's police, told AFP that a man named James Kollie who had fled to neighbouring Guinea after the killing was the "main suspect".

He had returned to Liberia and police arrested him last week, Sudue said, adding that the suspect is due to face trial.