Liberian President Declares State Of Emergency For 3 Weeks Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Liberian President Declares State of Emergency for 3 Weeks Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Liberian President George Weah on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency for three weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"By the authority granted to me under Articles 85, 86, 87 and 88 of the Liberian Constitution and after due consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate as required by law, I, George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, hereby, declare a State of Emergency to exist in and throughout the Republic of Liberia for a period of three weeks renewable until the threat to Liberia from the COVID-19 Virus no longer exists," the president said during an address to the nation, as quoted by Front Page Africa newspaper.

Quarantine measures will be introduced in all 15 counties of the country starting from 23:59 GMT on April 10. Residents will not be allowed to move between all counties except Montserrado and Margibi.

"Throughout this period, residents may leave home only for essential journeys like reasons of health and food which should be restricted to your local communities only and be limited to a single person per household for a maximum of one hour," Weah said.

Liberia has so far confirmed 25 COVID-19 cases.

