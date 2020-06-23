UrduPoint.com
Liberian Warlord Appears To Be Victim In Deadly Shooting In Canada - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A Liberian warlord appear to be the victim in a deadly shooting in the Canadian city of London, media reported.

William "Bill" Horace, a former National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebel group commander, was shot dead in a home invasion on Sunday, FrontPage Africa reported.

Police in London, Ontario confirmed in a statement on Monday the identity of the home invasion victim.

"The victim in this matter has been identified as 44-year-old Bill Horace, of Toronto," the London Police Service said.

The police said they cannot confirm that the affiliation of deceased, but family members have confirmed to FrontPage Africa that the victim was indeed the ex-paramilitary commander.

Horace was a top commander in Charles Taylor's NPFL rebel group that initiated the first Liberian Civil War and was responsible for number of war crimes in western Africa, including in Sierra Leone.

A Maclean's investigation in 2010 revealed that Horace arrived in Canada at the turn of the century settling down in Toronto.

Police say the shooting was likely targeted but have not revealed a motive.

Charles Taylor is currently serving a 50-year sentence at the Frankland prison in North East England having been convicted of war crimes in western Africa.

