Liberman Says Judicial Reform Will Slash Investment In Israeli High-Tech

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Former Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Thursday that Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform put billions of Dollars' worth of high-tech investment at risk.

The leader of the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party told the parliament's subcommittee for high-technology industry that investment in high-tech was projected to fall to $8 billion in the 2023-2024 budget period from $42 billion invested in 2021-2022.

"High-tech is the locomotive of the Israeli economy, and unfortunately when the locomotive loses steam, the entire train slows down," he said.

Netanyahu insists that the judicial overhaul, which critics say will weaken the Supreme Court, is designed to restore the balance between the three branches of government. He put the reform on ice in March to buy time for finding a compromise.

Liberman argued in parliament that the pause only prolonged uncertainty and proposed bringing back incentives for the high-tech industry that were outlined by the previous administration. He also suggested promoting investment in the emerging fields of technology, such as artificial intelligence and quantum tech.

