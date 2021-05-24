UrduPoint.com
Liberty Steel To Sell UK Assets After Greensill Folds

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets after Greensill folds

British-based steelmaker Liberty Steel on Monday launched a major restructuring to sell part of its UK assets after the collapse of financier Greensill

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :British-based steelmaker Liberty Steel on Monday launched a major restructuring to sell part of its UK assets after the collapse of financier Greensill.

"As part of this restructuring Liberty will look to sell its aerospace and special alloys steel business in Stocksbridge", as well units in nearby Kidderminster and in Essex, Liberty said in a statement.

More Stories From World

