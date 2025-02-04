Open Menu

Libraries Commission Chief Meets Buenos Aires' Culture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Libraries Commission Chief meets Buenos Aires' Culture Minister

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) libraries Commission Chief Executive Dr. Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al-Asim met on Monday evening at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh with Buenos Aires' Minister of Culture, Gabriela Ricardes, and the Argentine Republic Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Facundo Vila.

The meeting comes as part of efforts to enhance international cooperation and exchange expertise to develop the cultural sector and support Saudi Vision 2030, which places culture at the heart of social development.

