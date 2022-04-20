UrduPoint.com

Library Of Congress Adds Duke Ellington, Ricky Martin Music To National Recording Registry

Library of Congress Adds Duke Ellington, Ricky Martin Music to National Recording Registry

The US Library of Congress on Tuesday added the musical masterpieces of Duke Ellington, Ricky Martin, Linda Ronstadt and other artists to its collection of the most important sound recordings in the nation's history dubbed the National Recording Registry

"The 2022 class includes important inductions of hip-hop and Latin music, including recordings by Linda Ronstadt, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan and Buena Vista Social Club," the Library of Congress said in a statement.

"The 2022 class includes important inductions of hip-hop and Latin music, including recordings by Linda Ronstadt, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan and Buena Vista Social Club," the Library of Congress said in a statement.

The list of 25 titles includes the Duke Ellington album "Ellington at Newport," recorded in 1956, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Ricky Martin's single "Livin' La Vida Loca."

"It is an honor to be linked to this song that has an important page in the history of music, because it was part of the first album recorded digitally in its entirety, and it was also my very first production entirely done in English.

" Martin said. "Without a doubt, it's a theme for history, and I feel honored that it is getting this recognition."

The list of new inductions includes several historical recordings, such as the presidential speeches of Franklin Delano Roosevelt from 1933 to 1945 and various radio broadcasts from New York City after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian of Congress selects 25 titles each year that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and are at least ten years old.

As of 2022, about 600 recordings of different types have been added to the National Recording Registry.

