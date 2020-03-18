Library of Congress Cancels All Events, Closes Until May 11 Over Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Library of Congress, the national library of the United States, is closing to the public until at least April 1 and is canceling all public events until May 11, according to a news release on Tuesday.

"The Library of Congress announced today that all public events at the Library are canceled until May 11 to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus," the release said.

The Library is continuously monitoring information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local area health departments and other Federal agencies so that it can respond rapidly as conditions change regarding COVID-19 coronavirus, the release also said.

The public can still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov, the release added.