Libya Agreed to Revise Deal With Italy on Fight Against Illegal Migration - Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Libyan UN-backed Government of National Accord expressed readiness to revise its deal with Italy on cooperation in fighting illegal migration, Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Wednesday.

In February 2017, Italy and Libya signed a memorandum on cooperation in combating illegal migration. The document provided for strengthening cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling, enhancing borders and preventing illegal crossings. The agreement expires in February 2020.

Earlier in the day, Lamorgese, while addressing the Italian parliament's Chamber of Deputies, presented a new humanitarian plan, which will be submitted to the Libyan side for discussion. The document includes proposals for the creation of humanitarian corridors and detention centers for migrants under the auspices of the United Nations. The document also envisages reinforcing control over the southern Libyan borders and implementing projects to assist rescue services, hospitals, and schools in Libya.

"Libyan colleagues welcomed the Italian proposal and expressed readiness to revise the text of the agreement," Lamorgese said.

Libya serves as a transit point for thousands of migrants who attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The journey is extremely perilous and often resulting in deaths of those who try to cross the sea. A number of international charities have been organizing sea rescue missions in the region. However, EU countries, for instance, Italy and Malta, have been reluctant to let the rescued migrants disembark.

The European Union has been working with Libya to manage migration flows. The training program for the Libyan coast guard has been one of the EU-championed measures. However, back in February, Politico outlet reported on leaked documents showing that some members of the Libyan Coast Guard were working with smugglers and EU officials were aware of that.