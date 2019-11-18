UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Air Raid Kills 7 Including Foreign Workers: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Libya air raid kills 7 including foreign workers: ministry

At least seven civilians were killed, most of them foreign workers, and 30 injured in an air strike Monday that hit a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli, Libya's health ministry said

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :At least seven civilians were killed, most of them foreign workers, and 30 injured in an air strike Monday that hit a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli, Libya's health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Amin al-Hachemi told AFP that two Libyans and nationals from Bangladesh, Egypt and Niger died when the factory in Wadi Rabi, a suburb at the centre of fighting for control of the capital, took a direct hit.

Related Topics

Injured Bangladesh Egypt Died Tripoli Libya Niger From

Recent Stories

Swiss exchange to bid for Spanish BME bourse

3 minutes ago

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

48 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs PR to submit Royal Palm Golf ..

3 minutes ago

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority, RCCI to address ..

3 minutes ago

28 suspects held; huge cache of arms seized in Koh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.