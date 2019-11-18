Libya air raid kills 7 including foreign workers: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :At least seven civilians were killed, most of them foreign workers, and 30 injured in an air strike Monday that hit a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli Libya 's health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Amin al-Hachemi told AFP that two Libyans and nationals from Bangladesh, Egypt and Niger died when the factory in Wadi Rabi, a suburb at the centre of fighting for control of the capital, took a direct hit.