Libya Air Raid Kills 7 Including Foreign Workers: Ministry
Mon 18th November 2019
At least seven civilians were killed, most of them foreign workers, and 30 injured in an air strike Monday that hit a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli, Libya's health ministry said
Ministry spokesman Amin al-Hachemi told AFP that two Libyans and nationals from Bangladesh, Egypt and Niger died when the factory in Wadi Rabi, a suburb at the centre of fighting for control of the capital, took a direct hit.