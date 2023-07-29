Libya Asks Russia to Help Get Foreign Troops Out of Country - Presidential Council Head

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi on Friday appealed to the Russian leadership with a request to help with the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the African country.

"We appeal to our friends in the Russian leadership and to our friends in African countries so that they assist us with the withdrawal of all foreign troops from our territory," al-Menfi said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said in response that it was important to achieve true national unity in Libya so that the country does not turn into a zone of confrontation between third states. He added that Russia understands how complex this process is and will in every possible way contribute to "this positive movement of interaction between all the forces of Libya itself."

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the 2011 Western military intervention overthrew its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions.

The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.

At the moment, the country is ruled by two contending governments. Libya's western part is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Unity sitting in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability sitting in Sirte. The south of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.

