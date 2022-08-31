UrduPoint.com

Libya Calls On UN Secretary-General To Swiftly Find Representative To Country - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Libya calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly select a new Special Representative for Libya, the Libyan Ambassador to the United Nations Taher El Sonni said.

"A few weeks ago, two Names were put forward from Africa, officially, but there has been no consensus. This is why we asked the Secretary-General to act swiftly and to reach the minimum level of consensus," Sonni said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Sonni added that Libya supports the position of the African Union on finding a Special Representative soon.

 

The UN Secretary-General has not been able to reach an agreement for quite some time, he added.

Gabon, Ghana and Kenya, the so-called A3 members of the UN Security Council, publicly called for the post to be filled by a representative from Africa and China has thrown its support behind this position.

Russia has said it will not support the renewal of the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until a Special Representative is appointed.

