Libya Calls On UNSC To Urgently Address UAE Role In Conflict - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:07 AM

Libya Calls on UNSC to Urgently Address UAE Role In Conflict - Envoy to UN

Libya has called on the UN Security Council to urgently hold a meeting to address the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the country's armed conflict, Libyan Ambassador to the United Nations Taher Al-Sunni said in a statement on Tuesday

Al-Sunni said he had evidence of illegal direct transfer of weapons by the UAE in support of field marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

"Therefore, we officially call today to urgently convene a meeting of the Council, with a view of taking steps to end the systematic illegal actions by UAE in an attempt to overturn the legitimate government of Libya in violation of all related UN resolutions," Al-Sunni said.

The diplomat further called on all countries whose weapons have been captured in Libya to provide end-user certificates and explain how the weapons ended up in Libya.

"Also, we ask on all countries will have their nationals involved as mercenaries to immediately act and pull them out, and to hold all those involved in recruiting them accountable," Al-Sunni said.

Libya's two rival administrations - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east of Libya - are fighting for control the country.

