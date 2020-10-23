UrduPoint.com
Libya Ceasefire 'first Ray Of Hope In A Long Time': Germany

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Libya ceasefire 'first ray of hope in a long time': Germany

Germany on Friday welcomed a UN-brokered ceasefire signed by Libya's two rival factions, hailing the accord as a "ray of hope".

"The ceasefire agreement finally promises a change of course from military to political logic," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. "This news is the first ray of hope for the people of Libya in a long time."

