Libya ceasefire 'first ray of hope in a long time': Germany

Germany on Friday welcomed a UN-brokered ceasefire signed by Libya's two rival factions, hailing the accord as a "ray of hope".

23rd Oct, 2020

"The ceasefire agreement finally promises a change of course from military to political logic," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. "This news is the first ray of hope for the people of Libya in a long time."