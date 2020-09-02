UrduPoint.com
Libya Conflict Frames Talks Between Pompeo, Moroccan Counterpart - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Libya Conflict Frames Talks Between Pompeo, Moroccan Counterpart - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought continued support from Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita for UN-brokered efforts to end Libya's conflict while praising Morocco's efforts to fight regional terrorism, the State Department said in a readout of their conversation on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo encouraged the Moroccan government to continue to support UN-facilitated efforts to resolve the conflict in Libya and end its destabilizing effects throughout the region. The Secretary highlighted Moroccan efforts in the shared fight against terrorism and the role Morocco plays in preventing violent extremism," the readout said.

The event also featured a ceremony in which US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer and Morocco Ambassador Anas Khales signed an agreement extending diplomatic immunity to officers and employees at the two nations' respective consular missions in Casablanca and New York.

