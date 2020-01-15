(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The crisis in Libya presents a chance for Russia and the European Union to improve their relations with each other, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Wednesday.

"The Libya crisis is an opportunity ... I think there is a number of issues where we can make progress and by that improve the EU-Russia relationship," he said at the Gaidar Forum 2020.

On Monday, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar and the head of Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, had talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander left the Russian capital without inking the deal and asked for additional time to review its details. The peace process will continue in the Berlin format on Sunday.