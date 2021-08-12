Libya delegates fail to agree on basis for December polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A day of UN-led talks between delegates from war-torn Libya failed to reach agreement on a constitutional framework to hold elections as planned in December, the United Nations said

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A day of UN-led talks between delegates from war-torn Libya failed to reach agreement on a constitutional framework to hold elections as planned in December, the United Nations said.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said participants at Wednesday's meeting held via videoconference discussed four proposals, the contents of which were not disclosed.

"A final decision on the constitutional basis" on the constitutional basis for legislative and presidential elections would be taken at the next meeting, UNSMIL said, without giving a date.

The talks came six weeks after the failure of negotiations held in Switzerland between the 75 participants from all sides gathered for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

UNSMIL acknowledged the failure of that session after four days, due to a lack of consensus.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Two rival administrations later emerged, backed by a complex patchwork of militias, mercenaries and foreign powers.