UrduPoint.com

Libya Delegates Fail To Agree On Basis For December Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Libya delegates fail to agree on basis for December polls

A day of UN-led talks between delegates from war-torn Libya failed to reach agreement on a constitutional framework to hold elections as planned in December, the United Nations said

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A day of UN-led talks between delegates from war-torn Libya failed to reach agreement on a constitutional framework to hold elections as planned in December, the United Nations said.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said participants at Wednesday's meeting held via videoconference discussed four proposals, the contents of which were not disclosed.

"A final decision on the constitutional basis" on the constitutional basis for legislative and presidential elections would be taken at the next meeting, UNSMIL said, without giving a date.

The talks came six weeks after the failure of negotiations held in Switzerland between the 75 participants from all sides gathered for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

UNSMIL acknowledged the failure of that session after four days, due to a lack of consensus.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Two rival administrations later emerged, backed by a complex patchwork of militias, mercenaries and foreign powers.

Related Topics

United Nations Switzerland Libya December Dictator All From Agreement

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

13 seconds ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

15 seconds ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

16 seconds ago
 I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriat ..

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: Presi ..

18 seconds ago
 Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for presi ..

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

19 seconds ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.