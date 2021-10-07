Libya Detains Over 5,000 Migrants This Week Held in Dangerous Conditions - IRC

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) More than 5,000 migrants and refugees have been detained in Libya this week who are now held in dangerous and overcrowded facilities following raids by security authorities, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In the last few days, more than 5,000 migrants have been sent to Libya's infamous detention centers in what the Libyan authorities have described as a security campaign against undocumented migration and drug trafficking," the release said.

The IRC received multiple reports of excessive use of force in the raids resulting in at least one death and many injuries, as well as demolition of people's homes.

The IRC said those detained had been sent to centers with dire conditions due to extreme overcrowding and a lack of essential services, such as access to clean water and food.

"In one of the detention centers, hundreds of detainees are currently locked in an open yard with no roof to protect them... Some detainees reported that they have only been fed one meal per day since being arrested nearly one week," the IRC that visited some of the detention centers said.

The IRC's Country Director in Libya, Tom Garofalo, said the organization is particularly concerned about the potential spread of infectious diseases in overcrowded conditions.

"Our teams have already identified cases of Tuberculosis amongst those recently arbitrarily detained, while there have also been suspected cases of COVID-19," Garofalo noted.

The IRC called on the Libyan authorities to immediately release all vulnerable detainees, including women and children, and in the meantime, provide safe and humanitarian access for humanitarian actors.