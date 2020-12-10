UrduPoint.com
Libya Did Not Set Any Conditions In Exchange For Two Russian Nationals Release - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Libya Did Not Set Any Conditions in Exchange for Two Russian Nationals Release - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Libya has not set any conditions to Russia in exchange for the release of Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who were detained last year for alleged vote meddling, an informed source in Libya told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Libyan side has not set forth any conditions to Russia in exchange for the release of Shugaley and Sueifan," the source said.

The plane carrying the released Russians has already taken off from the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, the source added.

