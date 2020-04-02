Libya Discusses Repatriation of Citizens Stuck in Egypt Due to Preventive Actions - Source

The Libyan authorities are currently discussing a solution on returning the country's residents stranded in Egypt because of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a local security source told Sputnik on Thursday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Libyan authorities are currently discussing a solution on returning the country's residents stranded in Egypt because of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a local security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As for the issue of the Libyan families stranded in Egypt, it will be soon over," the source in the eastern town of Musaid, which borders with Egypt, said, adding that the security authorities were holding talks on the matter.

Earlier this week, former Health Minister and Libyan delegate to the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr.

Reida El Oakley, told Sputnik that Libya was not able to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country lacked the necessary equipment to conduct tests and protect medical personnel, stressing the importance of stopping the transmission of coronavirus disease.

As of Thursday, Libya has confirmed 10 coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, neighboring Egypt has registered 779 cases, with 52 patients having died and 179 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.