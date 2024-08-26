Libya East Administration Says Closes Oil Fields, Suspends Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli
Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli.
A statement by the Benghazi-based administration posted on X said it was "suspending all oil production and exports until further notice", citing "force majeure".
It linked the move to "repeated attacks on the leaders, employees and administrations of the Central Bank" based in Tripoli, which manages Libya's large oil resources and the state budget.
The eastern-based administration said "outlaw groups" were responsible in a bid to control "Libya's most important financial institution", the statement added.
On August 18, the central bank said it was "suspending all operations" after the abduction of the bank's head of information technology.
The IT chief was released on Monday and the central bank said it was resuming operations.
Local media had said that armed men had besieged the bank a week earlier to force the resignation of its governor, Seddik al-Kabir, who had faced criticism over the management of oil resources and the state budget.
In its statement on Monday, the eastern-based administration said that authorities in Tripoli had taken over the central bank and had announced Kabir's resignation.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round3 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid3 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza4 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights4 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning4 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry4 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse5 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences5 hours ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge5 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 15 hours ago