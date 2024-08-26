Open Menu

Libya East Administration Says Closes Oil Fields, Suspends Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Libya east administration says closes oil fields, suspends exports

Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli.

A statement by the Benghazi-based administration posted on X said it was "suspending all oil production and exports until further notice", citing "force majeure".

It linked the move to "repeated attacks on the leaders, employees and administrations of the Central Bank" based in Tripoli, which manages Libya's large oil resources and the state budget.

The eastern-based administration said "outlaw groups" were responsible in a bid to control "Libya's most important financial institution", the statement added.

On August 18, the central bank said it was "suspending all operations" after the abduction of the bank's head of information technology.

The IT chief was released on Monday and the central bank said it was resuming operations.

Local media had said that armed men had besieged the bank a week earlier to force the resignation of its governor, Seddik al-Kabir, who had faced criticism over the management of oil resources and the state budget.

In its statement on Monday, the eastern-based administration said that authorities in Tripoli had taken over the central bank and had announced Kabir's resignation.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Exports Budget Oil Bank Tripoli Libya August Media All Government

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

6 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

6 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

6 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

6 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

6 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

6 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

6 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

6 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

6 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

6 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

6 hours ago

More Stories From World