Libya east administration says closes oil fields, suspends exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Libya's eastern-based administration said Monday it was shutting down oil fields it controls and suspending production amid rising tensions with the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli.

A statement by the Benghazi-based administration posted on X said it was "suspending all oil production and exports until further notice", citing "force majeure".

It linked the move to "repeated attacks on the leaders, employees and administrations of the Central Bank" based in Tripoli, which manages Libya's large oil resources and the state budget.

The eastern-based administration said "outlaw groups" were responsible in a bid to control "Libya's most important financial institution", the statement added.

On August 18, the central bank said it was "suspending all operations" after the abduction of the bank's head of information technology.

The IT chief was released on Monday and the central bank said it was resuming operations.

Local media had said that armed men had besieged the bank a week earlier to force the resignation of its governor, Seddik al-Kabir, who had faced criticism over the management of oil resources and the state budget.

In its statement on Monday, the eastern-based administration said that authorities in Tripoli had taken over the central bank and had announced Kabir's resignation.