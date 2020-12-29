Libya, Egyptian FMs discuss mutual cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Al-Taher Siala discussed Tuesday over the phone the Libyan issue and mutual cooperatio

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Al-Taher Siala discussed Tuesday over the phone the Libyan issue and mutual cooperation.

The two "discussed the Libyan issue and support for stability," Libyan Foreign Ministry's spokesman Mohamed Gablawi said in a statement.

Shoukry stressed the continuation of cooperation between the two sides, adding that a visit by an Egyptian delegation to Libya is a serious step in this direction, the statement added.

For the first time in six years, a high-level Egyptian delegation headed by Undersecretary of the Intelligence Service Ayman Badie visited the Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday and held talks with senior officials of the UN-backed government on bilateral cooperation.

They discussed activating the signed agreements on economy and security, as well as reopening the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli and resuming flights between the two countries.

The Egyptian embassy in Tripoli was closed in 2014 when violent clashes erupted in the city between rival armed factions, which eventually led to the current political division in Libya.

The North African nation has been plagued by a state of insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.