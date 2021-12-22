UrduPoint.com

Libya Election Board Suggests January 24 For Delayed Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:21 PM

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Libya's election board on Wednesday suggested that presidential polls should take place on January 24, after a parliamentary committee said holding them on time this week was "impossible".

"The High National Electoral Commission suggests, after liasing with the House of Representatives, that the first round of voting should be delayed until January 24," the HNEC said in a statement on Facebook.

