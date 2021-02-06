UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Embarks On New Transition Phase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:35 PM

Libya embarks on new transition phase

Libya embarked Saturday on a new phase of its post-Kadhafi transition after an interim executive was selected to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Libya embarked Saturday on a new phase of its post-Kadhafi transition after an interim executive was selected to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos.

In a potential turning point accord widely welcomed by the international community, four new leaders from Libya's west, east and south now face the task of unifying a nation torn apart by two rival administrations and countless militias.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a 61-year-old engineer, was selected Friday as interim prime minister by 75 Libyan delegates at UN-led talks outside Geneva, the culmination of a process of dialogue launched in November.

It marked the start of a new chapter for Libya after the failure of a 2015 UN-brokered deal that established a Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Libya has been mired in violent turmoil with divisions between the GNA in Tripoli and a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east.

Acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams, who facilitated the week-long talks in Switzerland, called it a "historic moment".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "I do believe it is a breakthrough".

In the centre of the capital Tripoli, citizens guardedly welcomed the news.

"At first, Libyans were not optimistic," said 43-year-old Adil al-Kakli.

"But yesterday, the joy was palpable, because we saw these initiatives for the emergence of a state," he added, while cautioning that the plan to hold elections in December remained too ambitious.

Fellow citizen Louay Khouzam, 37, said she saw "hope for change", but still believed that polls will not happen before the end of the year.

- Fragile ceasefire - But on social media, many Libyans warned of a likely repeat of several past failed efforts to restore stability and security to their country.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US welcomed the interim government, but cautioned of a "long road ahead" and said it would have to offer Libyans essential public services.

Hailing from the city of Misrata, newly selected premier Dbeibah had led the Libyan Investment and Development Company under dictator Moamer Kadhafi, who was toppled and slain in a 2011 revolution.

The wealthy businessman has 21 days to form a cabinet, then another three weeks to win a vote of confidence in parliament, by March 19 at the latest.

A three-member presidency council has also been chosen to head a unity administration and steer the North African state towards the ballot box on December 24.

The vote is part of a complex UN-led process aiming to build on a fragile ceasefire in force since October that has cleared the way for a resumption of oil exports on which the country is dependent.

Mohammad Younes Menfi from eastern Libya, a former ambassador expelled by Greece in December 2019 in protest at an agreement between Tripoli and Ankara, is to head the presidential council.

Greece joined the international chorus of approval of the deal, announcing the imminent reopening of its diplomatic missions in Libya.

Menfi's deputies are Moussa al-Koni, a member of Libya's long-marginalised Touareg minority from the south of the country, and Abdallah Hussein al-Lafi, from the western city of Zuwara.

- Scepticism - Haftar's spokesman on Saturday congratulated Dbeibah and Menfi as well as "the Libyan people" on the outcome of the selection process, a day after Sarraj wished the new executive "success in their mission".

But analysts have expressed initial scepticism.

The new executive authority "will find it very difficult to exert any influence in eastern Libya" and will even face opposition in western Libya, said Wolfram Lacher, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Dbeibah was considered an outsider candidate -- in large part due to his past close ties to Kadhafi -- compared to the influential speaker of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, and powerful GNA interior minister Fathi Bashagha.

Lacher said "the four people who were elected (Friday) don't really have a common interest... other than getting to power" and staying in power.

The selection also came as a surprise to Tarek Megerisi, of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"#Libya's UN process careened over the line producing a new authority which frankly nobody would have expected," Megerisi tweeted, suggesting the favourites were handicapped by longstanding demands for an end to elitism, corruption and poor public services.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest United Nations Exports Poor Minority Interior Minister Parliament Vote Social Media France German Company Oil Road Germany Tripoli Geneva Ankara Lead Italy Switzerland Libya Greece March October November December 2015 2019 Dictator From Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

3 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

3 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

6 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

6 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

6 minutes ago

Football: English Championship table

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.