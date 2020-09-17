Libya Facing Hard Time Uniting Political, Economic, Security Institutions - GNA Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libya is facing the hard task of consolidating the political, economic and security institutions on its way to the unity government after head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj announced his decision to resign at the end of October, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik

On Wednesday evening, Sarraj announced his intention to step down and transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October. He has led the GNA since March 31, 2016.

"It was not a surprise to anyone that Sarraj would step down to make way to a unity government. Libyan people demand all prominent figures who lead the previous stage to leave the scene for new faces (that includes [head of the Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar too)," Hassan Alsideeg, the deputy for policy planning at the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

In August, the GNA and Haftar-led forces declared a ceasefire with plans to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections in March 2021. The consolidation of all institutions will be a challenge in the new reality, however.

"The big step is to unite all political, economic and security institutions in Libya and [hold] the parliamentary and presidential elections after the referendum on the constitution," the official continued.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed on Wednesday that Moscow and Ankara were nearing an agreement on the parameters of a ceasefire in Libya. He had previously announced another round of consultations between Russian and Turkish interdepartmental delegations on Syria and Libya from September 15-16 in Ankara.

"We are glad to hear that Turkey and Russia are coming close to an agreement about their positions toward Libya, and of course it shall help reduce the tensions between the local parties, but at the end of day it is up to the Libyan leaders to reach an agreement about the next roadmap to find a political solution," Alsideeg said.

Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik earlier this month that the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva would be held from September 17-28.

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the GNA, which controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan National Army, under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the parliament sitting in the east in Tobruk. The GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.