Libya Facing Local COVID-19 Transmission, At Very High Risk Of Further Outbreak - OCHA

Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

Libya Facing Local COVID-19 Transmission, at Very High Risk of Further Outbreak - OCHA

Community transmission of the COVID-19 disease in Libya is putting the country at a very high risk of experiencing an intensified spread of the deadly virus within its borders, and the country's comparatively low number of confirmed cases corresponds with its low testing capacity, Jennifer Bose Ratka, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Community transmission of the COVID-19 disease in Libya is putting the country at a very high risk of experiencing an intensified spread of the deadly virus within its borders, and the country's comparatively low number of confirmed cases corresponds with its low testing capacity, Jennifer Bose Ratka, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya, has told Sputnik.

As of May 13, conflict-torn Libya has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three associated deaths, according to UN data.

"Most confirmed cases are in Tripoli, Misrata and Benghazi, which shows that local/community transmission is taking place. The risk of further escalation of the outbreak is very high," Bose Ratka said.

She noted that control measures, such as curfews and limitations on movement imposed by the warring parties in the east and the west, were needed to slow down the transmission of the deadly virus.

"However, the Libyan health system was already over-stretched and the low number of tests conducted in Libya is the reason for a relatively low number of confirmed cases," Bose Ratka said.

"While the testing capacity in the country is slowly increasing with WHO providing technical support to southern Libya, we are concerned that the recommended isolation procedures for COVID-19 patients are not being followed, leading to concerns over the potentially rapid spread of the disease," she added.

The spokeswoman underlined that the continuing hostilities, along with COVID-19, were a dangerous pairing for Libya.

"Libya remains at high risk of the spread of COVID-19 given its growing levels of insecurity, political fragmentation and weak health system. Ongoing conflict and COVID-19 are a deadly combination, compounding human suffering and bringing Libya to the brink of collapse," she said.

Libya has been torn between two rival administrations since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in the country's west. The LNA aims to drive the Turkish-backed GNA from Tripoli.

