Libya Fully Reopens East-west Highway

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:22 PM

Libya fully reopens east-west highway

Libya on Friday fully reopened the coastal highway linking the country's east and west, after unblocking parts in areas controlled by forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Libya on Friday fully reopened the coastal highway linking the country's east and west, after unblocking parts in areas controlled by forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

"Everything will be done to ensure the safety of travellers," a joint military commission from rival camps said in a statement.

The highway was mostly reopened last month in a move interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah at the time said would help to "turn a page" after a decade of conflict.

The highway connects the war-torn North African country's border with Tunisia to its frontier with Egypt.

A 300-kilometre (186-mile) stretch of the road between the cities of Misrata and Sirte was cut off in 2019 as Haftar's eastern-based forces launched an offensive to seize Tripoli.

