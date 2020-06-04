UrduPoint.com
Libya GNA Deputy Prime Minister Believes Tensions To Reduce Soon Thanks To Russia's Effort

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq expressed the belief, in his comment for Sputnik, that the military escalation in the North African country would soon reduce thanks to Russia's effort.

The GNA official came to Moscow on Wednesday for negotiations.

"Russia is a very important partner to settle the Libyan crisis. In the coming period, we will see a significant mitigation of the military escalation thanks to efforts of the Russian diplomats who will work with us to reduce it," Maiteeq said.

