Libya in Need of External Support to Solve Border Migration Crisis - Interior Minister

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Libya needs international assistance in handling the migrant influx, as well as in reviving economic sectors, namely health care, which have suffered even further during the pandemic, Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of the western-based Government of National Accord, said on Thursday.

"The current measures will not be enough in order to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean unless Libya is helped in controlling its borders. It is essential to work on improving cooperation at this level," Bashagha said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.

The minister further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected the migration policies in the North African country, which were already flawed in the first place.

"This is why cooperation in the field of migration has to be built on a real revision of all sectors, including the health sector, as it has to be able to face pandemics, and this is an important opportunity for all international institutions that can help Libya in reaching peace," Bashagha said.

Libya serves as a transit point for thousands of migrants who attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The journey is extremely risky and often results in the deaths of those who try to cross the sea.