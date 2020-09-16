Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Presidential Council and the prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), is likely to resign amid international attempts to form a new edition of the council, a member of Libya's High Council of State told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Presidential Council and the prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), is likely to resign amid international attempts to form a new edition of the council, a member of Libya's High Council of State told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Algerian presidency told Sputnik that Sarraj was due to submit his resignation in the coming hours due to the pressure exerted upon him.

"I think that there are international intentions [to form] a new presidential council.

... In my personal opinion, he will step down, but will keep performing his duties until the new council is formed in the end of October," Abu al-Qasim Qazit said.

The politician believes that Sarraj's resignation has been "coordinated" with Turkey, which provides major military assistance to the GNA.

On Tuesday, the Bloomberg news outlet reported that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed it with Libyan and international politicians. GNA Labor Minister Mahdi al-Amin then refuted these claims.