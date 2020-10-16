UrduPoint.com
Libya Mayor Discuss Political Concerns With UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Friday held meetings with Libyan mayors, and discussed their concerns about the political process

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Friday held meetings with Libyan mayors, and discussed their concerns about the political process.

"As part of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) process, based on the principles of social and political inclusivity, Stephanie Williams has been holding a series of meetings with mayors from the southern, western and the eastern parts of Libya," the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"The mayors discussed concerns and recommendations regarding the political process, focusing on the phase preceding the national elections," the statement said.

They urged the United Nations to advocate for better economic conditions and provision of services to the Libyan citizens at municipal level, the statement added.

"UNSMIL values the contribution made by mayors across Libya and will continue to engage with them throughout the LPDF process," it confirmed.

Amid escalating violence and political division, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011.

