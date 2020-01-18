Libya 'needs foreign interference to stop': UN envoy

International players must stop interfering in the Libyan conflict, the UN's special envoy told AFP on Saturday, the eve of a summit of world powers to try to end the fighting in the North African nation

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :International players must stop interfering in the Libyan conflict, the UN's special envoy told AFP on Saturday, the eve of a summit of world powers to try to end the fighting in the North African nation.

"All foreign interference can provide some aspirin effect in the short term, but Libya needs all foreign interference to stop. That's one of the objectives of this conference," Ghassan Salame said in an interview ahead of the Berlin summit.