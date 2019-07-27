UrduPoint.com
Libya Needs Immediate Support To Address Refugee Crisis After Deadly Shipwreck - UN

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The International community should increase their assistance to the Libyan authorities in tackling the issue of refugees to prevent another tragedy involving migrants losing their lives, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 150 migrants were missing and at least 145 returned to the Libyan coast after their boat sunk in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Humanitarian Actors call on all regional and international actors to act immediately before additional lives are lost," OCHA Coordinator for Libya Berangere Boell-Yousfi said in a statement on Friday. "More international solidarity is required to support the Libyan authorities in addressing the challenges posed by the increased presence of refugees and migrants in the country.

"

The humanitarian coordinator also called for ending migrant detention.

"As stated today by the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] "Libya is not a safe country of asylum... refugees must be treated with dignity and respect, and in accordance with international law," Boell-Yousfi added.

The tensions in Libya flared up in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord. In one of the offenses, an LNA airstrike on the Tajoura migrants detention facility near Tripoli left 53 people dead and over 100 others wounded.

